Flying insect infesting Floridaa s Marco Island identified
Scientists have identified the shore fly as the flying insect that has been infesting Marco Island, Florida, beaches over the last few weeks. The flies were originally suspected to be black flies , but Chadd Chustz, Marco Island's environmental specialist, confirmed the pests were shore flies by sending photos of the insects to entomologists throughout Florida's Collier County, the Collier County Mosquito Control District and to the University of Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 12
|Edith
|4
|Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida
|Feb 11
|eldar219
|1
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
|From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 30
|Edith
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC