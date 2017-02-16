Expect Fun at Shamrock Dinner Dance
Get ready, Marco Island, for the Sons and Daughters of Erin's annual Shamrock Dinner and Dance, one of the island's most-loved events, and a guaranteed good time. The event will take place on Saturday night, February 25 at 6:30 PM at the San Marco Catholic Church Parish Center.
