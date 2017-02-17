'Crossing for a Cure' MIPD Officer to Paddleboard from Bahamas to Florida

On June 17th, Father's Day weekend, Marco Island police officer Josh Ferris will embark on a 50-mile, open-water, paddleboard adventure from Bimini in the Bahamas to Dania Beach, Florida. Ferris, an active paddle boarder, is making the journey in order to raise money on behalf of the Piper's Angels Foundation.

