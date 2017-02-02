Condos Built After 2000 Superlative Living on Marco Island
Last week 56 condos built between 2000 and 2008 were for sale. Altogether 397 condos were for sale on Marco Island last week.
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|15 hr
|Robert
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 30
|Edith
|6
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jan 28
|Cettman
|72
|police everywhere
|Jan 25
|me
|1
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
