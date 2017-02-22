City Council Update
For members of the Marco Island City Council the evening was somewhat uncomfortable as a number of residents came forward to question their decisions on circumstances surrounding the departure of City Manager Roger Hernstadt. At the February 6 meeting of council, Hernstadt's letter of resignation was read into the record by City Attorney Alan Gabriel.
