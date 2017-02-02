Cancer Death Rates Declining
Between 1991 and 2014, the cancer death rate has decreased steadily by an astounding 25%, which equals about 2.1 million people whom did not die due to their diagnosis. These statistics are credited to the annual statistics reporting from the American Cancer Society, who also report that around 1.6 million new cancer cases, and 600,000 deaths from cancer are projected for the year 2017 in the United States.
