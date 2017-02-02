Buzzard Lope Queen Named at Mullet Fest
Mullet Fest has returned once again for it's 33rd year and with it comes a new Buzzard Lope Queen and probably a hangover. Each year the festival brings thousands of people to Goodland, the small "drinking village with a fishing problem," located on the outskirts of Marco Island.
