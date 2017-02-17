Busy Woman's Club Takes a Fun Break
After hosting their first major fundraiser of the year, an extremely successful 17th Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon on January 24, the Marco Island Woman's Club took a well-deserved break to just have fun at their annual Cards & Games Party on February 9th at the Marco Island Yacht Club. Carolyn Atkins and Arleen Soldano, event organizers, reported 82 members and guests were in attendance.
