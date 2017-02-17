Building Official Resigns
Joseph Berko has resigned as the City of Marco Island's chief building official, effective Friday, February 3. Raul Perez has been appointed interim chief building official for the city's Building Services Department, in his stead. Berko had held the post for about the last year.
