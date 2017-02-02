Beach Clean-Ups Show Love for Our Beaches
Join the Beach Advisory Committee and volunteers at the upcoming February beach clean-ups, which will take place on February 4th and February 18th at 8 AM, at South Beach on Marco Island. For more information click the Boards & Committees tab on the City of Marco Island website , and select "Beach Advisory Committee."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
