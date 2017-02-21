2 arrested in drug raid at Englewood ...

2 arrested in drug raid at Englewood apartment

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 2014 Willow Avenue where they arrested Evan Colby Thomassen and Andrea Gluschenko. Colby was charged with Cocaine-Trafficking, Possession of a Firearm by a Florida Convicted Felon , Possession of a Controlled Substance w/o a Prescription and Committing a First Degree Felony with a Weapon.

