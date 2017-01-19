Ticket to Ride

Ticket to Ride

14 hrs ago

She's got a ticket to r-i-ide, buta we don't care a ticket was not needed for excellent entertainment on a recent Saturday evening! In fact, there was great music, great weather, great food and entry into the event, the Island Rock's Concert at Veterans Community Park was free! By the end of the evening it is estimated more than a 1,000 residents and visitors took advantage of the free concert put on by the City of Marco Island and First Integrity Bank of Florida. Starting off the event was the ever-popular Marco Island Charter Middle School Jazz Band followed by the bluesy-rock style of Little Eddie and the Fat Fingers.

Marco Island, FL

