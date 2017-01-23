Renda/Southwest Florida Names Steve Granato PD Of 4 Stations
RENDA BROADCASTING CORP. has appointed STEVE GRANATO PD for four radio properties in the SOUTHWEST FLORIDA market of FORT MYERS-NAPLES-MARCO ISLAND: Country WWGR , Adult Hits WJGO , Hot AC WSGL and Talk WGUF .
