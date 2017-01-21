New Season for "Art Flicks" Film Program

The Marco Island Center for the Arts has announced the launch of its fourth annual, highly successful "Art Flicks" program, featuring foreign, independent and "art" films. To be shown at Marco Movies, 599 S. Collier Blvd at 10 AM, the series features free theme-based films, refreshments and lively discussions for both residents and island visitors who are interested in the art of film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.