Networking After Five

The Marco Island Chamber of Commerce held its first Monthly After Five networking event for 2017 on January 18. Hosted by the Marco Island Historical Society, the event was well attended by old and new faces. Pinchers, the newest addition to the Marco restaurant scene, served up a delicious buffet for guests.

