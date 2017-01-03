Marco Police Urge Caution
Captain Nick Ojanovac of the Marco Island Police Department urged residents and visitors to be especially alert now that season has arrived and the roadways are much busier. "Our motorists and others riding bicycles, motorcycles and other recreational means of transport, in addition to pedestrians, need to be aware that the intensity of traffic and potential for accidents has increased."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|17 hr
|Thomasrakoski
|5
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
|I am on vacation and would like to smoke a join...
|Dec 27
|Hookitup
|1
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC