Marco Police Urge Caution

Marco Police Urge Caution

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Coastal Breeze News

Captain Nick Ojanovac of the Marco Island Police Department urged residents and visitors to be especially alert now that season has arrived and the roadways are much busier. "Our motorists and others riding bicycles, motorcycles and other recreational means of transport, in addition to pedestrians, need to be aware that the intensity of traffic and potential for accidents has increased."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marco Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14) 17 hr Thomasrakoski 5
Question about Golden Gate Parkway. Dec 30 Naples native 2
New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16) Dec 30 Naples native 3
I am on vacation and would like to smoke a join... Dec 27 Hookitup 1
Fidel Castro has died Dec 16 Edith 6
Available in America for the first time since t... Dec 16 Edith 6
News Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign Nov '16 zawyet 3
See all Marco Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marco Island Forum Now

Marco Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marco Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Marco Island, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,378 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,404

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC