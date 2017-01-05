Marco Island Writers

At the December gathering, Marco Island Writers, Inc. President Liz Noyes stimulated a thoughtful discussion on the power of selecting the right word and the importance of revision. Afterwards there was social time to usher in the holidays and salute to the achievements of 2016.

