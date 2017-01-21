Marco Bay Yacht Club Celebrates Commo...

Marco Bay Yacht Club Celebrates Commodore Ball

The Marco Bay Yacht Club is an organization rich in history on Marco Island and is the oldest and one of the most active boating organizations on Marco Island. Its roots date back to 1968 when it organized by the Marco Island Development Corporation and called the Marco Island Yacht Club.

