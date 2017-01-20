Law Enforcement Recognizes Generosity, Professionalism

The Marco Island Police Foundation hosted its first Luncheon with the Chief of 2017, with newly installed President Dick Adams wielding the gavel presented to him by Curt Koon, outgoing president from 2016. The first order of business was to recognize the efforts of the Sunset Grill, who hosted a fall fundraiser for Sergeant Mark Haueter to help defray expenses with his recent battle against a rare type of cancer that saw him undergo surgery late in the fall at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.