JW Marriott Designation Expected to Enhance Marco Economy

Marco Island's economy should receive a boost by the Marco Island Marriott Beach Resort, Golf Club and Spa ascension to the more upscale JW Marriott brand. The resort's new designation as the JW Marriott Marco Island, the Marriott brand's first beachfront resort in the continental United States, took effect Jan. 1. An update on the $320 million renovation and expansion project that enabled the conversion was presented at a recent press conference at the facility.

