Fireworks may have ignited Lehigh brush fire
Fireworks could be heard in Lehigh Acres on Saturday, and that's what investigators believe is to blame for a brush fire they say threatened neighbors on Pullman Street. We were on scene as several more flames shot up in the brush.
