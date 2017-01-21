Discussion on Hotel to Come Before Co...

Discussion on Hotel to Come Before Council

If the representatives of Small Brothers, the corporation which is proposing a potential hotel at the corner of Park Avenue and West Elkcam Circle thought they would have the opportunity to change some minds by holding a Town Hall Forum to allay fears regarding their proposal, they were disappointed on January 10. Approximately 150 residents showed up at the informational meeting and were not in a listening mood as the representatives attempted to clear up some of what they considered to be misconceptions regarding the project.

