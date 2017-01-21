Caxambas Republicans Celebrate Election Victories

A who's who of local Republican politics assembled on January 17 at the Marco Island Yacht Club as the Caxambas Republican Club President Litha Berger called the first meeting of 2017 to order. Berger recognized State Senator Kathleen Passidomo, who quickly addressed those assembled before she departed for another meeting, but not before she graciously thanked the Club members for their great support in the 2016 Election.

