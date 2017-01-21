Brushes & Paint Outdoor Art Shows Begin

The first Brushes & Paint Outdoor Art Show for this season, sponsored by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts, will take place on Saturday, January 21 from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. This unique art show is the only show in the county that highlights painters from our local area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.