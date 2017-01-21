Brushes & Paint Outdoor Art Shows Begin
The first Brushes & Paint Outdoor Art Show for this season, sponsored by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts, will take place on Saturday, January 21 from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. This unique art show is the only show in the county that highlights painters from our local area.
