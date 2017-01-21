Bargain Basket Fashion Show

Bargain Basket Fashion Show

Sunday Jan 22

Mark your calendars for the annual Bargain Basket Fashion Show on February 16, 2017. Preparations are underway to bring a unique fashion show to the United Church of Marco, with all clothing selected from the Bargain Basket thrift shop.

