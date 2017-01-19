Arts Gala Helps Define the Soul of Marco Island
The great Roman philosopher, Cicero, was credited with saying: "I have put out my books and now my house has a soul." Perhaps il signor Cicero won't mind if I steal his words, his philosophy on life, and add that once we put out our books, our paintings, our sculptures, our photographs, our art, our homes have a soul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Jan 16
|mannies 500 other...
|7
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Jan 16
|mannies accountant
|2
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 15
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 12
|Miracle
|6
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|Jan 6
|new here
|1
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC