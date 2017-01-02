2 in critical condition following Marco Island crash
Two people suffered critical injuries in a rollover crash Monday morning at the intersection of San Marco Road and Goodland Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The single-vehicle wreck occurred at 4:46 a.m. A 1994 Chevy Suburban was driving on San Marco Road, north of Goodland Drive, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and hit a utility poll and rolled over, according to an FHP press release.
