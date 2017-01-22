1 dead, 1 critically injured in Jan. Marco Island crash
An 18-year-old Naples man has succumbed to his injuries in a crash on Jan. 2 at the intersection of San Marco Road and Goodland Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The single-vehicle wreck happened at 4:46 a.m. when Tristen Jennings, lost control of his 1994 Chevy Suburban and hit a utility poll, according to the FHP.
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|6 hr
|Robert
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 30
|Edith
|6
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jan 28
|Cettman
|72
|police everywhere
|Jan 25
|me
|1
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
