1 dead, 1 critically injured in Jan. Marco Island crash

An 18-year-old Naples man has succumbed to his injuries in a crash on Jan. 2 at the intersection of San Marco Road and Goodland Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The single-vehicle wreck happened at 4:46 a.m. when Tristen Jennings, lost control of his 1994 Chevy Suburban and hit a utility poll, according to the FHP.

