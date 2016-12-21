SWFL Chefs are Lighting Up the Small Screen
First up was chef Gerald Sombright of Ario on Marco Island, picked as a cheftestant for season 14 of the award-winning Top Chef on Bravo. He was eliminated early on but cooked to redeem himself for two extra weeks on its companion web series, Last Chance Kitchen .
