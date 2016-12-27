Risk Strategies Acquires Advanced Insurance Underwriters in Florida
Risk Strategies Company, a privately held, national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has acquired business insurance specialist Advanced Insurance Underwriters , headquartered in Hollywood, Fla. Terms of the deal were not announced.
