Risk Strategies Acquires Advanced Insurance Underwriters in Florida

Monday Dec 26

Risk Strategies Company, a privately held, national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has acquired business insurance specialist Advanced Insurance Underwriters , headquartered in Hollywood, Fla. Terms of the deal were not announced.

