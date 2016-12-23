Marco Island Yacht Club Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary

The Marco Island Yacht Club celebrated its 15th Anniversary as a member-owned club by holding a Crystal Ball dinner dance on December 9. Over 80 members attended, many of whom were charter members of the club when it was founded in the fall of 2001. In his welcoming remarks, Dave Everitt, chairman of the Yacht Club Board of Directors, said "The founders described their vision of the Marco Island Yacht Club as a place for Marco Island boaters to gather and share friendship and boating experiences in a world class facility.

