Marco Island Writers Update
The 2017 panel of officers for the Marco Island Writers, Inc. was installed at the November 9th meeting: Elisabeth Noyes, president; Michael Miguid, vice-president; Joanne Tailele, secretary; Connie Gaertner, treasurer; Robert Blair, member at large. Committee chairs are Richard Goldhaber for the Farmers Market and Pauline Hayton for the MIWI Anthology.
