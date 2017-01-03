Marco Island Marriott set for rebranding, upgrade
The Marriott Hotel just underwent a $320 million upgrade and is becoming a JW Marriott, a step up in luxury and branding. The project has been 10 years in the making and is an investment that could affect many businesses on the island.
