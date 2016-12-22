Marco Island Executive Airport Update

Our local general aviation facility, situated just north of Marco Island, has come a long way since the first planes touched down on a then "brand-new" airport exactly 40 years ago. Many local residents are surprised to learn that the current airport was actually privately constructed by the Deltona Corporation, a company responsible for much of the modern development of Marco Island, to replace a smaller facility that was located alongside South Collier Boulevard on the island itself.

