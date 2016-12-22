Marco Island Executive Airport Update
Our local general aviation facility, situated just north of Marco Island, has come a long way since the first planes touched down on a then "brand-new" airport exactly 40 years ago. Many local residents are surprised to learn that the current airport was actually privately constructed by the Deltona Corporation, a company responsible for much of the modern development of Marco Island, to replace a smaller facility that was located alongside South Collier Boulevard on the island itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Penguinface
|2
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 10
|Frank Gannucci
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
|Strange & Unusual - Girl: Mom Forced Genitalia ... (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Big Dangling Raison
|34
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Cicci
|71
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC