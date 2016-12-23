Marco Island Box Angel Service

Marco Island Box Angel Service

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Coastal Breeze News

Photos by Jesus Calo: Angel luminaries line the path as attendees arrive at the sunset. Center: The Box Angel where all attending lay flowers at the end of the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marco Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16) Thu Penguinface 2
Fidel Castro has died Dec 16 Edith 6
Available in America for the first time since t... Dec 16 Edith 6
Question about Golden Gate Parkway. Dec 10 Frank Gannucci 1
News Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign Nov '16 zawyet 3
News Strange & Unusual - Girl: Mom Forced Genitalia ... (Oct '07) Nov '16 Big Dangling Raison 34
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Nov '16 Cicci 71
See all Marco Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marco Island Forum Now

Marco Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marco Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Marco Island, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,104

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC