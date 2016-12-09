Local Color Art Gallery Kicks off the Season
Celebrating Thanksgiving on November's First Friday at the Local Color Art Gallery was not only a celebration of the upcoming "Turkey Day" but was also a celebration for the kick off of the fall 2016-17 season. Cooler weather, low humidity and returning familiar faces gathered to meet, greet and see what's new.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|Penguinface
|2
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 10
|Frank Gannucci
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov 23
|zawyet
|3
|Strange & Unusual - Girl: Mom Forced Genitalia ... (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Big Dangling Raison
|34
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Cicci
|71
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC