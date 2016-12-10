JCMI Presents Jewish Film Festival

The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, in cooperation with The Jewish Federation of Collier County, presents its 17th Annual Sidney R. Hoffman Memorial Film Festival, showing the newest best award-winning films on the Jewish circuit. All films will be presented at JCMI, located at 991 Winterberry Drive, starting at 2 PM, and followed by a reception and refreshments.

