JCMI Presents Jewish Film Festival
The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, in cooperation with The Jewish Federation of Collier County, presents its 17th Annual Sidney R. Hoffman Memorial Film Festival, showing the newest best award-winning films on the Jewish circuit. All films will be presented at JCMI, located at 991 Winterberry Drive, starting at 2 PM, and followed by a reception and refreshments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Penguinface
|2
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 10
|Frank Gannucci
|1
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
|Strange & Unusual - Girl: Mom Forced Genitalia ... (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Big Dangling Raison
|34
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Cicci
|71
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC