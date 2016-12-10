Imagination Ball Remembers Dick Shanahan

On World Cancer Day, February 4, 2017, the Marco Island Marriott Beach Pavilion will be aglow with the festivities of "Glitz, Glamour & Giving," the 2017 American Cancer Society Imagination Ball, presented by BMO Wealth Management. Set against the backdrop of a spectacular Marco Island sunset, the guests will make their entrance along the red carpet for this dazzling evening of elegance and style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.