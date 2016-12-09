DAR Monthly Meeting
The State Regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution was a special guest at last month's meeting of Marco's DAR at Hideaway Beach Club. Virginia Poffenberger described one of the two schools the DAR established in remote mountain areas to give children an education and in many cases food, a bed and safety.
