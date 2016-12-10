Community Chanukah Celebration
The eighth annual outdoor Marco Island Community Chanukah Celebration will take place starting at 5:45 PM, on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Chanukah commemorates the great victory of an outnumbered band of Jews led by Judah Maccabee, as well as the miracle of one day's supply of oil lasting eight days, which became the duration of Chanukah.
