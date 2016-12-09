A Chef Among Chefs
Gerald Sombright's national television debut may not have yielded the desired result, but the irrepressible Marco resident is anything but dejected. "I was very OK with it actually," said the chef de cuisine at the Marco Island Marriott's Ario, of being the first contestant cut from the competitive cooking, reality show "Top Chef."
