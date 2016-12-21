83 vehicles burglarized at Estero hotels, apartment complex
Lee County deputies are looking for suspects who burglarized 83 vehicles at three hotels and an apartment complex on Christmas morning. The vehicles were parked at the Embassy Suites, Hampton Inn, and Courtyard at Estero, all on Corkscrew Road, and the Hyatt Regency at Coconut Point.
