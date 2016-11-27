Marco Man Celebrates 100th Birthday
Marco Island resident Pedro Vazquez turns 100 years old on November 26, 2016. To celebrate this milestone, Pedro's friend Kathleen Ferrier, son Pedro, Jr. and daughter-in-law Claribel, along with many other friends and family, threw a surprise party for him at Sarazen Park.
