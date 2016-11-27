Kiwanis 5K Racers Enjoy Beautiful Course, Ideal Conditions
Participants in the fourth Marco Island Kiwanis Family 5K race couldn't have asked for better conditions, with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees and the wind light. Children, teenagers, adults and seniors-alike were raring to go at the starting line in the parking lot at Tigertail Beach Saturday morning.
