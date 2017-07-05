Pedestrian fatality mars Marble Falls...

Pedestrian fatality mars Marble Falls 4th

The exhilaration of the Marble Falls Community Fire Works show was shattered at about 10:20 p.m. last night when a pedestrian was struck and killed as she was leaving the event. On the evening of July 4th at approximately 10:50 p.m., a pedestrian was struck in the intersection of Main and Yett streets in Marble Falls.

Marble Falls, TX

