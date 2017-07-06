Judge sentences Hunsaker

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the slaying of a Marble Falls High School graduate has been sentenced to 18 A1 2 years in prison for his role in the crime. Albert Gene Hunsaker II had pleaded guilty last month in a Taos County, New Mexico, court to help him avoid a conviction on a first-degree murder charge as prosecutors agreed to drop capital murder charges against him in exchange for his acceptance of lesser charges.

