Judge sentences Hunsaker

1 hr ago

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the slaying of a Marble Falls High School graduate has been sentenced to 18 A1 2 years in prison for his role in the crime. Albert Gene Hunsaker II had pleaded guilty last month in a Taos County, New Mexico, court to help him avoid a conviction on a first-degree murder charge as prosecutors agreed to drop capital murder charges against him in exchange for his acceptance of lesser charges.

