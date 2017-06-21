Woman with medical condition goes mis...

Woman with medical condition goes missing in Marble Falls

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Marble Falls police are asking for the public's help finding Lewis, 30, who may be in danger due to a medical condition. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with blue jeans and tennis shoes.

