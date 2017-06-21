There's no place like home! 'Bachelorette' star Pell returns for Saturday concert
He may be better known to millions of viewers for his stint on the reality TV show, "The Bachelorette," but country music singer-songwriter Luke Pell still considers himself a Burnet, Texas, boy at heart who has been fortunate enough to chase his passion since graduating from Burnet High School in 2003. At 9 p.m. Saturday, Pell and his band will perform at Toupsie's in Lampasas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnet Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Marble Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my husbands father! (May '16)
|Jun 20
|DawnDulaney
|3
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar '17
|ThesePhart
|1
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Waggoner
|675
|Carls Jr Background Check (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|Bonnie (May '16)
|Nov '16
|rick
|2
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Fed Hale
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marble Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC