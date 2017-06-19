The Perfect Hill Country Pie Road Tri...

The Perfect Hill Country Pie Road Trip, Mapped

Wednesday Jun 14

Summers are made for road trips, and pies are the perfect summer dessert, so why not combine the two with a massive pie journey around the Texas Hill Country. The excursion begins up in Georgetown with Monument Cafe 's magnificent chocolate pie, veers through Austin with Elaine's , and branches out into pastrami haven Pieous ' sturdy options, Blanco's insane bowling alley meringue pies of Blanco Bowling Club , far west with Utopia's Lost Maples Cafe , and more.

