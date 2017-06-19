The Perfect Hill Country Pie Road Trip, Mapped

Summers are made for road trips, and pies are the perfect summer dessert, so why not combine the two with a massive pie journey around the Texas Hill Country. The excursion begins up in Georgetown with Monument Cafe 's magnificent chocolate pie, veers through Austin with Elaine's , and branches out into pastrami haven Pieous ' sturdy options, Blanco's insane bowling alley meringue pies of Blanco Bowling Club , far west with Utopia's Lost Maples Cafe , and more.

