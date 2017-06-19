Spicewood to get medical facility?
The contentious Thoma Ranch development in Spicewood has announced that BSW will build a clinic there in the next 2 years. "Thomas Rancha 2,200-acre master-planned community off Highway 71 and Paleface Ranch Roadand Baylor Scott & White Health officials today announced a partnership to bring needed access to medical services for residents in Western Travis County and Eastern Burnet County.
Marble Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my husbands father! (May '16)
|Jun 20
|DawnDulaney
|3
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar '17
|ThesePhart
|1
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Waggoner
|675
|Carls Jr Background Check (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|Bonnie (May '16)
|Nov '16
|rick
|2
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Fed Hale
|4
