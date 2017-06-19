Spicewood to get medical facility?

The contentious Thoma Ranch development in Spicewood has announced that BSW will build a clinic there in the next 2 years. "Thomas Rancha 2,200-acre master-planned community off Highway 71 and Paleface Ranch Roadand Baylor Scott & White Health officials today announced a partnership to bring needed access to medical services for residents in Western Travis County and Eastern Burnet County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bee Cave Bee Web Site.